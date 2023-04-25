Ipswich Town team news and predicted XI to face Barnsley: Striker could reclaim starting spot

Ipswich Town face Barnsley in League One tonight.

Ipswich Town sit in a strong position in the automatic promotion fight and tonight, they play their game in hand against Barnsley. Top-two rivals Plymouth Argyle also play their game in hand this evening, moving both sides level with Sheffield Wednesday on 44 games played.

The Tractor Boys occupy 2nd as it stands, holding onto their spot after a big 3-0 win over Peterborough United at the weekend.

As for Barnsley, their imperious home record will be put to the test with Ipswich in town. The Tykes sit 4th and look poised for a play-off finish, though a win here would bring them into contention for a late move into the top-two.

Ipswich Town team news

Prior to the Peterborough United win, McKenna admitted that there were some players who had missed training but there were no new notable absentees from the squad at the weekend.

No new blows were mentioned after the Posh clash too, so it will be hoped that the same group that travelled to London Road is fit and ready to go again in South Yorkshire tonight.

Town’s squad depth means there is room for rotation, but such is their form that they may stick with the same side.

Predicted XI

Walton (GK)

Clarke

Woolfenden

Burgess

Davis

Luongo

Morsy

Burns

Chaplin

Broadhead

Ladapo

If Ipswich want a bit more defensive solidity, they could bring players like Janoi Donacien or Dominic Ball into the starting XI but it seems like an unnecessary risk to change a formula that has served them so well this season.

After netting off the bench, Freddie Ladapo could come back into the team but the link-up play George Hirst provides has seen him as the favoured choice more often than not recently.

The game kicks off at 19:45 tonight.