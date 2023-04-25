Heckingbottom quizzed on Sheffield United contracts after transfer embargo is lifted

Sheffield United’s transfer embargo has recently been lifted, ahead of the Blades’ likely Premier League return.

The summer ahead promises to be a busy one at Bramall Lane. Sheffield United are closing in on their Premier League return after a formidable season so far, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side having also reached an FA Cup semi-final too.

But there’s a number of key first-team players out of contract in the summer. It’s been a lingering concern throughout the Blades’ campaign and after their transfer embargo was lifted a few days ago, it seemed like the club would start to look at some contract renewals.

But speaking to YorkshireLive ahead of his side’s Championship clash v West Brom tomorrow night – in which Sheffield United can confirm their return to the top flight – Heckingbottom was quizzed on the embargo and on player contracts.

When asked what the embargo being lifted means for him, Heckingbottom imply said ‘nothing‘, and when asked if it means he can start looking at contract renewals, he said ‘not yet’.

As things stand, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn, Ismaila Coulibaly, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Jack Robinson, and Wes Foderingham are all out of contract in the summer.

Blades still have time…

There’s certainly no major rush for Sheffield United to get those they want on new contracts onto new contracts. Heckingbottom and co are leaving it late but the club are yet to wrap up promotion and that’s probably why so many decisions have been left until this late in the season.

For the players, Sheffield United missing out on promotion might see them explore new opportunities, but if United secure promotion then those players might want to stay, or United might want to move them on and replace them with more Premier League quality players.

For now though, all eyes will be on United’s game v West Brom tomorrow night.