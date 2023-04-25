Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer expectation amid persisting interest in Sheffield United star

Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye is expected to get a big move this summer amid interest from Everton and Italian clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ndiaye has played a key part in Sheffield United’s successful season to date. He’s been a mainstay in their promotion bid, putting them on the verge of a rise to the Premier League while also helping the Blades to the FA Cup semi-final.

The 23-year-old striker has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in 42 league games for the Blades this season, also netting the winner against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup Fifth Round. But, he has just over 12 months left on his current contract.

Ndiaye was previously subject of interest from Everton in January. The Toffees reportedly launched a £25m plus add-ons bid to take the Senegalese international to Goodison Park but the bid was rejected.

Now, as per Fabrizio Romano, the interest from Everton remains ahead of the summe. Italian clubs are also keen and the expectation is that Ndiaye will make a ‘big move’ in the upcoming window.

Many clubs are following the progress of Sheffield United talent Iliman Ndiaye, expected to get big move in the summer. Everton are interested in Ndiaye, Italian clubs are well informed too.

Exit from Bramall Lane?

Despite the Blades needing just one win from their final four games to confirm automatic promotion back to the Premier League, Ndiaye could still find himself on the move.

He sees his current contract expire in the summer of 2024 and it remains to be seen whether or not United can tie him down to a fresh contract.

The seven-time Senegal international’s contract may become an issue for the Blades if they allow him to enter next season at Bramall Lane with less than a year on his contract and no guarantee he will pen a new deal. That could make offers from elsewhere more attractive than United would hope, although it remains to be seen how an impending promotion impacts the situation.