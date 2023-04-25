‘Everything to play for’ – Sheffield United v West Brom prediction: The72

Sheffield United host West Brom in the Championship tomorrow night.

Sheffield United can secure their promotion back to the Premier League with a win at home to West Brom tomorrow. The Blades sit in 2nd place of the table and have a four-point lead over Luton Town in 3rd, with two games in hand as things stand.

They go into this one on the back of a 3-0 defeat v Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend, whilst West Brom lost 2-1 at home to Sunderland on Sunday.

The Baggies sit in 9th place of the table and just two points outside the play-off places, with a win tomorrow night able to lift them as high as 5th in the Championship table.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“On the whole, this season has been sublime for Sheffield United. I really thought they might finish in 3rd when Middlesbrough were catching up, but fair play to them, they’ve smashed it.

“The job isn’t quite done yet though. West Brom still have everything to play for but their recent results haven’t been great, and they’re taking a lot of injuries into this one.

“It’ll certainly be hard-fought, but I think Sheffield United’s quality will shine through here, and I think they’ll be celebrating in style tomorrow night.”

James Ray

“Sheffield United will be keen to wrap up their promotion push as soon as possible and with the home faithful behind them, it’ll be that bit more special doing it under the lights at Bramall Lane.

“West Brom have it all to play for still though and a win would be massive for them and their play-off hopes too. They need to be on their a-game to best the Blades though and I’m not convinced they’ll be able to bring that.

“The Blades will have to make sure the pressure of the occasion doesn’t get to them but I’ll back them to claim a fairly routine win here to complete their return to the big time.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 West Brom