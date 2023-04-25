EVERY Championship club’s Player of the Season – do you agree?

Just a couple of weeks remain of this 2022/23 Championship campaign, and it’s been another exciting one for fans.

As many expected, Burnley have runaway with the league and they could wrap up the league title when they play Blackburn Rovers later tonight.

Sheffield United are following closely behind, but who might win the play-off bout remains to be seen with a number of teams still in the race for top-six..

And the relegation battle is slowly settling after a nervy period for a number of teams, but the time has come to name our Player of the Season for every team in the Championship…

Birmingham City – Auston Trusty

Blues have had a few good performances this season. But Arsenal loan man Auston Trusty has perhaps been their best and most consistent performer, and also their best signing.

Blackburn Rovers – Dom Hyam

Another quality signing in the Championship this season is Rovers’ capture of former Coventry City man Dom Hyam. He’s been a consistently force at the back for Rovers, in what’s been an excellent first season for Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackpool – Jerry Yates

Blackpool have really struggled this season, but Jerry Yates’ goals have given them a slight chance of survival with two games left. He’s one of the top scorers in the league with 13 goals and four assists to his name.

Bristol City – Alex Scott

The Championship’s Young Player of the Season and our Bristol City player of the Season. This man is destined for great things in the game.

Burnley – Josh Cullen

The league’s standout side. Of course there’s a few to choose from here – Nathan Tella, Josh Brownhill, Jordan Beyer maybe? But Josh Cullen knows ball, and he scoops our Burnley POTS award by a fair distance.

Cardiff City – Callum O’Dowda

Cardiff’s season is far from over. But Sabri Lamouchi has certainly improved the club since he arrived earlier in the campaign, and of the few to choose form for their POTS, we’ve gone for Callum O’Dowda.

Coventry City – Viktor Gyokeres

Had to be. The Swedish powerhouse has lit up the Championship once again, and if his side aren’t playing in the top flight next season, we’re sure that Gyokeres will be.

Huddersfield Town – Michal Helik

Huddersfield Town remain in a perilous position, but Neil Warnock has given them hope. And throughout this season, the performances of summer signing Helik have given Terriers fans hope.

Hull City – Jean Michael Seri

One of many keen signings made last summer, Jean Michael Seri has been a standout player for Hull City throughout this season.

Luton Town – Carlton Morris

Carlton Morris is one of the signings of the Championship season, and one of the Championship’s Players of the Season, let alone just Luton Town’s.

Middlesbrough – Chuba Akpom

Unbelievable turnaround. Fair play to the guy.

Millwall – Zian Flemming

A quality signing. Flemming has brought skill and flair to the Championship and he takes hone our Millwall POTS award.

Norwich City – Angus Gunn

A difficult one. Norwich City have been pretty poor this season, but Angus Gunn has kept his head above water, having become a Scotland international along the way.

Preston North End – Freddie Woodman

Such a good signing. Woodman continues to assert himself as one of the best goalkeepers outside the Premier League – Preston might do well to keep him beyond this summer.

QPR – Sam Field

QPR have been awful this season and there’s really only one name to pick for their award – Field has been a consistent battler in the middle of the park for the R’s.

Reading – Tom Ince

Ince has enjoyed a bit of a career resurgence playing under his father at Reading. Paul’s gone now, and Tom is injured, but the latter is for sure Reading’s POTS.

Rotherham United – Viktor Johansson

A very good goalkeeper. Johansson has been a standout player in what’s been a turbulent, but on the whole, quite impressive season for the Millers.

Sheffield United – Iliman Ndiaye

One of the best, most technically-gifted players in the Championship, Ndiaye’s goals and creativity have helped Sheffield United massively in their quest for promotion.

Stoke City – Ben Wilmot

The centre-back’s season has been curtailed by injury. But he’s been an absolute rock for Stoke City this season, with his performances having kept Stoke City afloat at one point earlier this season.

Sunderland – Jack Clarke

A few to choose from here. Danny Batth has been a powerhouse for Sunderland this season and the likes of Anthony Patterson have performed very well. But Clarke recording 20 goal contributions across the season is an achievement worthy of our POTS award.

Swansea City – Joel Piroe

The Dutchman has once again played a key role for the Swans this season, and he could once again notch 20+ Championship goals. He’s on 18 for the season and he’s played an important role in dragging Swansea into a mid-table position.

Watford – Joao Pedro

In an otherwise dire season for Watford, striker Joao Pedro has stood out. His 11 goals and four assists have arguably kept Watford in top half contention this season, but it looks like he’ll be snapped up by a top European club in the summer.

West Brom – Jayson Molumby

West Brom signed Molumby on a permanent deal from Brighton last summer. It was a signing that looked like it’d gone under the radar slightly but over the course of the season, Molumby has proved to be a really crucial player for the Baggies.

Wigan Athletic – Jack Whatmough

It’s difficult to pick a Player of the Season for teams facing relegation. Wigan though have a couple – James McClean has performed well this season, but Whatmough is our Latics POTS.