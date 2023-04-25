Crystal Palace talent eyed: The 5 Birmingham City transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Birmingham City can still the 2022/23 campaign by finishing with their highest points tally since the 2015/16 season.

John Eustace’s side are currently in 17th place and have kept themselves clear of the relegation zone heading into the final stages of the season. Blues have 53 points with two games remaining, matching their best tally since they last finished in the top half of the table in 2016.

Along with their points tally, there are signs that Blues are heading in the right direction under Eustace. A busy summer is expected to ensure they continue on that path, but they could lose some top talents too.

Blues midfielder Jordan James has been linked with a move away with Serie A side Bologna set to rival Leicester City for his signature in the upcoming transfer window. The 18-year-old has played 31 times in the league for Birmingham City so far this season and could leave for around £2m.

In terms of incomings, the Blues are reportedly amongst a number of clubs interested in signing striker Lee Bonis.

The Larne striker has scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Northern Irish side so far this season and will reportedly cost £300,000 to prize away from his native this summer.

Elsewhere, City are said to be targeting a deal to sign Peterborough United forward Ephron Mason-Clark. The 23-year-old has registered nine goals and eight assists in 37 League One games, being deployed all across the Posh frontline.

Posh remain in pursuit of the play-offs and could struggle to hold onto their star should they fail to achieve promotion.

Birmingham City are seemingly looking to add to their already youthful squad in the summer having reportedly taken Crystal Palace striker Junior Dixon on trial. They also handed Hartpury University defender Laiith Fairnie a trial last month.