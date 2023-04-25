Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Burnley: Striker shortage persists, new midfielder blow

Blackburn Rovers host Burnley in the Championship tonight.

Blackburn Rovers’ poor run of form has left them clinging onto a chance of the play-offs heading into the last three games of their Championship season. Rovers are winless in six and have drawn four games in a row in a run that has seen them slip to 8th.

After conceding a last-minute equaliser to Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson in the week, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side dropped points at the death again at the weekend. Dom Hyam’s last-gasp own goal meant Blackburn drew 1-1 with Lancashire rivals and fellow play-off hopefuls Preston North End.

They face a Burnley side that looks to be somewhat on the beach in this one. The Clarets are winless in three and fell to a surprise defeat to QPR at the weekend but they’re still 10 points clear at the top of the time.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Tomasson has his fair share of injury issues to contend with coming into this one.

Speaking ahead of the tie, he confirmed that loan man Tyler Morton has become the latest cast to the sidelines. The Liverpool talent fractured his foot in first-half against Preston and after playing through the pain for much of the second-half, Tomasson has said he can’t walk and will miss the rest of the season.

Daniel Ayala has been back in action for the U21s but this tie comes too soon. Tayo Edun is available again after a concussion but John Buckley, Jack Vale and Sam Gallagher remain out.

Predicted XI

Pears (GK)

Brittain

Carter

Hyam

Pickering

Travis

Rankin-Costello

Wharton

Szmodics

Brereton Diaz

Dolan

Injury problems make this team selection a tough one for Tomasson but he should be thankful for the versatility of his players.

Joe Rankin-Costello has spent a good chunk of his career in midfield and with Morton now joining the sidelined players, he could move into a central midfield role alongside in-form starlet Adam Wharton while Lewis Travis sits in a deeper role. That frees up the right-back role for Callum Brittain to come in.

If Tomasson wants a more natural midfielder though, Jake Garrett could make a rare start. Bradley Dack is also an option but he has struggled for fitness in recent weeks.

In attack, Ben Brereton Diaz should reclaim his place in side. A front three of him, Sammie Szmodics and Tyrhys Dolan could be best, with all three capable of playing across the frontline in some capacity.

The tie kicks off at Ewood Park at 20:00 tonight.