Birmingham City weighing up swoop for Portsmouth starlet who will become a free agent this summer

Birmingham City have offered a trial to Portsmouth youngster Adam Payce as they consider offering him a deal ahead of his Pompey release, as per The News.

Portsmouth, like many clubs across the EFL, will be taking the chance to freshen up their youth ranks this summer.

That is set to see U18s skipper Payce move on at the end of the season, with The News reporting the development last week. It comes after a pretty strong season for the attacking midfielder too, freeing him to search for a new club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, a fresh report from the same outlet has revealed Payce could be handed another chance in the EFL at the esteemed Birmingham City academy.

The Blues’ academy manager Liam Daish is familiar with the youngster from his time working in Pompey’s academy and after offering him a week-long trial with the club, Payce is said to have linked up with the Championship side’s U21s in a bid to impress.

Another shot for Payce…

Portsmouth’s decision not to offer 18-year-old Payce a professional deal left some at Fratton Park surprised but it seems the youngster has got a great opportunity to make a big step up.

The productivity of Birmingham City’s youth academy is no secret either. A whole host of top youngsters have come through their youth ranks and gone onto big things, with Jude Bellingham the headline name.

His brother Jobe has been in and around the first-team picture this season too, while Jordan James, George Hall and Alfie Chang are all regulars in John Eustace’s setup too. Payce would be hopeful of following in their footsteps but he’ll need to take the chance to impress on trial first.