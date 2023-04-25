Barnsley’s Callum Styles makes clear statement regarding Millwall future as loan spell nears an end

On loan Millwall man Callum Styles says he’d be ‘happy to stay’ at The Den next season.

Styles joined Millwall on a season-long loan deal from Barnsley last summer. The 23-year-old left Oakwell after Barnsley’s relegation to League One but signed a fresh contract with the Tykes before moving south. However, Styles’ loan deal includes an option to buy clause that the Lions can trigger.

Styles’ early promise at Millwall was halted by a serious quad injury, leaving the ten-cap Hungary international sidelined from the end of January up until just last week.

And speaking to Southwark News, Styles reflected on his season with the Lions so far and revealed that he’d be happy to extend his stay at Millwall, saying:

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Millwall a lot. I’d be happy to stay if the club was wanting to do something on that part.”

Permanent move to The Den?

The remaining two games of Millwall’s season could be crucial ones to where Styles will play his football next year.

Millwall have lost back-to-back games and have fallen out of the play-offs, losing their grip on a top-six spot. Styles’ return may have come at the perfect time for Gary Rowett who has the added bonus of picking the versatile man, starting Styles in the defeat against Wigan Athletic.

Barnsley’s end to the season could also be key. Although the future of Styles is currently out of their hands due to the option to buy clause that Millwall have in their favour, an immediate return to the Championship could see them in a position to convince Styles to stay.

Michael Duff’s side look set to face the play-offs after a six-point gap opened up between themselves and 2nd place Ipswich Town, all but ending automatic promotion hopes.

So what the summer ahead holds for Styles remains to be seen.