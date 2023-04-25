3 strikers Barnsley should consider this summer amid links with Chelsea talent

Barnsley could be in the market for another striker this summer amid recent links with Chelsea’s Bryan Fiabema.

Barnsley were revealed as admirers of Norwegian talent Fiabema in a report from All Nigeria Soccer earlier this week.

The Chelsea youngster sees his deal at Stamford Bridge empire this summer and he looks set to be on the move in search of new opportunities away from Stamford Bridge. It could be wise for the Tykes to keep alternative targets in mind though, so here, we put forward three…

Brad Young – Aston Villa

Another promising Premier League youngster approaching the end of his contract this summer is Aston Villa man Brad Young.

Loan spells with Carlisle United and Ayr United haven’t been able to bring the best out of the Solihull-born talent but he’s been a star performer at youth level and has impressed in the EFL Trophy before against professional sides.

Harvey Knibbs – Cambridge United

If a more proven, senior option is Barnsley’s preference, one man that has to be on the radar is Harvey Knibbs.

If Cambridge United are relegated he’s certainly proven before he deserves a stay at League One level and even then, he could be better off at a more upwardly mobile club. Knibbs’ deal is up this summer and if a new contract goes unsigned, Barnsley should certainly consider a move.

Mo Faal – West Brom

Last but not least is another out of contract starlet in Mo Faal, who has impressed on loan in the National League North with AFC Fylde this season. The 20-year-old Gambian netted 10 goals in 22 league games for Fylde and has kept his prolific form in the PL2 with West Brom as well.

If available this summer, he could be another really shrewd addition for Barnsley.