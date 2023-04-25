3 Mark Harris alternatives Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City should consider this summer amid recent links

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City were both credited with interest in Cardiff City’s Mark Harris last week.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City will be in the market for attacking additions this summer and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it is claimed Harris is a target for both teams.

The 24-year-old hasn’t exactly set Championship football alight since breaking through the Bluebirds’ youth ranks though, so there could be some better alternatives available. Here, we put forward three options Rovers and the Potters should consider…

Niall Ennis – Plymouth Argyle

Ennis has been one of Plymouth Argyle’s standout players this season but as it stands, his deal will be expiring this summer.

If the Pilgrims win promotion he could be more inclined to pen a new deal but even then, the offer of a move to a more established second-tier side could be an attractive one. The 23-year-old can play out wide or centrally and has managed 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season.

Josh Koroma – Huddersfield Town

Another out of contract forward who can play anywhere across the front three is Josh Koroma. The ex-Leyton Orient talent has looked good again after coming back into the fold at Huddersfield Town and his versatility has made him a valuable player for Neil Warnock.

He has starred at Championship level before, managing eight goals and two assists in 20 games in the 2020/21 season. If he can get back to the peak of his powers, Koroma could be one to watch next campaign.

Jean-Philippe Krasso – Saint-Etienne

Last but certainly not least is a left-field but eye-catching option in the form of Ivorian talisman Krasso.

The 25-year-old has managed 16 goals and nine assists in 29 games for Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne. Promotion is unlikely for them too, so a move could appeal to Krasso. He’s a prolific striker approaching the end of his contract and after such a strong season, he’s deserving of a move to a stronger league like the Championship.