‘The stage is set for…’ – Blackburn Rovers v Burnley prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Burnley in the Championship tomorrow night.

Blackburn Rovers welcome Lancashire rivals Burnley to Ewood Park tomorrow. And it should be a feisty encounter with Rovers looking to move back into the top-six and Burnley looking to wrap up the Championship title.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Blackburn sit in 8th place of the table after a run of four-straight draws in the Championship. His side are winless in their last six league outings and drew away at Preston North End over the weekend.

Burnley have also hit a tough patch of form. They’re winless in three and were dealt a surprise defeat on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to QPR.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“What a game this is. There’s so much on the line for both sides and the fact that it’s a fearsome rivalry makes it all the more exciting.

“Both teams have slipped up in recent weeks – Burnley in particular. That defeat v QPR is one that will really frustrate Vincent Kompany but he’ll view a game against an out of form Blackburn side as a good chance to return to winning ways.

“I think the stage is set for Burnley to wrap up the title in the back garden of their neighbours – it would be a fitting end to a stunning season for them.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

James Ray

“Blackburn have done themselves no favours in the fight for the play-offs and while they’re still in with a good chance of earning a top-six finish, I fear that their confidence could be shot.

“They a last-minute equaliser to a play-off rivals’ goalkeeper before a last-minute own-goal against bitter rivals and top-six hopefuls Preston. That has got to hurt, and Burnley have to compound that misery if they’re to get back on track.

“It feels like do or die for Blackburn coming into this one. A win would be absolutely massive for them, but I think they’ll fall short and Burnley will clinch the title in another painful day at the office for Rovers.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Burnley