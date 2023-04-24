Sunderland man wanted – The 4 Stoke City transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Stoke City’s 2022/23 season has been a turbulent one, with the Potters’ previously strong form having dwindled in recent fixtures.

Alex Neil’s side currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table. They were moving towards the top half at one point earlier this year, but a run of two wins in their last nine sees them back in the bottom half of the standings.

A big summer lies ahead for the Potters, and ahead of the summer there’s been some interesting transfer rumours in headlines, with one of them linking Stoke City with a move for Sunderland’s Ross Stewart.

The Scot flourished under the guidance of Neil in League One last season and has shown his Championship quality this time round, despite having his season plagued by injury – Stoke have been linked with Stewart in the past but at the end of last month, Alan Nixon said that the Potters were eyeing a summer move for the 26-year-old.

Another striker who seems to be a long-term target of Stoke’s is Cardiff City’s Mark Harris. He too has been linked with a move to the bet365 Stadium in the past, and he too has been linked with Stoke City again ahead of the summer with Darren Witcoop linking Blackburn Rovers and Stoke with the Welshman last week.

Elsewhere, Stoke and Watford have been credited with an interest in Manchester City’s 16-year-old defender Freddie Anderson, whilst the Potters have also been linked with a summer swoop for Axel Tuanzebe. The centre-back is currently on loan from Manchester United but reports say that he’s set to be released this summer, and that Stoke City are keen on a permanent swoop for the 25-year-old.

For Stoke then, recent transfer reports seem to suggest that the Potters are eyeing a busy summer and that their transfer plans are already coming into action.

Neil needs a lot of reinforcements to plug the gaps in this current side and make the Potters into top-six contenders, but his side have shown some promise in the second half of this season and so fans can have hope ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Up next for Stoke City is a home game v QPR this weekend.