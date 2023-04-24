Sheffield Wednesday facing new competition for defensive starlet as Newcastle United make scouting trip

Sheffield Wednesday could face new high-profile competition for Ross County’s Dylan Smith, with Football Insider reporting that Newcastle United are the latest to scout the defender.

At just 16, Smith has broken into first-team football in the Scottish Premiership. He’s played nine times for Ross County after numerous matchday squad inclusions and his emergence hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Reports revealed last week that Sheffield Wednesday had scouted Smith alongside Premier League side Everton.

Now, claims of more admiring glances have emerged from Football Insider. They report that high-flying Newcastle United have also taken the chance to cast eyes over the Scotland U18s international, with head of recruitment Paul Midgley in attendance of the clash with Hearts at the weekend.

Ross County are bracing for concrete bids for Smith, but it will be interesting to see if Wednesday are ready to go up against Premier League sides with the financial backing of Newcastle United and Everton.

Tough competition for the Owls…

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to make the rise to the Championship this season and if they can do that, it will strengthen their position in the race for their summer targets. The interest in Smith from Newcastle and Everton presents some seriously stiff competition in the battle for his services though.

There are certainly pros of a move to Hillsborough though. They boast some promising talents in their youth ranks like Pierce Charles and Bailey Cadamarteri, while Rio Shipston has been in and around the senior side this season among others. That shows there’s a path to first-team football under Darren Moore.

Financial factors could make the deal tougher though. Newcastle’s riches are no secret while Everton, despite FFP problems, haven’t been afraid to splash the cash before either.

It remains to be seen just how Smith’s situation pans out, but it’s safe to say he’s not short of options coming into the summer.