Sheffield United’s potential stance on swoop for Manchester City loan duo revealed

Manchester City expect Sheffield United to make a permanent bid to sign Tommy Doyle, according to The Star.

Doyle joined the Blades last summer on a season-long loan from Manchester City and has played a key part in bringing United to the verge of a return to the Premier League, as well as firing them to the FA Cup semi-final.

The 21-year-old midfielder has played 29 times in the league under Paul Heckingbottom, managing six goal involvements and also striking the winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers.

Despite his cup wonder strike, Doyle – alongside fellow City loanee James McAtee – was unable to play in the Blades’ semi-final clash against Pep Guardiola’s side, with the Blades beaten 3-0 at the weekend.

The City pair have impressed at Bramall Lane and according to The Star, City officials believe that United will launch a permanent move for Doyle, as well as take a look at another loan move for McAtee.

However, Premier League rules state that only one player from the same team is allowed to join another Premier League side on loan, meaning Doyle and McAtee can’t return on loan together next season.

Permanent move on the cards?

Doyle and McAtee have played big roles in the Blades’ push for promotion which can be sealed on Wednesday with victory against West Brom, should the Luton Town and Middlesbrough game end as a draw tonight.

Heckingbottom would surely love to welcome the midfield duo back to Bramall Lane next season but for that to happen they will have to convince City to part with one of their brightest youngsters in Doyle.

A deal could be made with Doyle unlikely to return to the City first-team given the plethora of talent between himself and the starting line-up at the Etihad. Although any transfer will seemingly be expensive or could include future incentives to City to bring the original price down, should a deal be negotiated.

Sheffield United host West Brom on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm.