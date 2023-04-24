Reporter comments on Viktor Gyokeres’ Coventry City situation amid continued interest from elsewhere

Coventry City hope they can keep Viktor Gyokeres if they win promotion but he is drawing admiring glances from Europe, reporter Pete O’Rourke has said.

Gyokeres has been one of the shining lights in the Championship this season at Coventry, with the Sweden international bagging 20 goals and nine assists in 43 league games so far for the Sky Blues.

The 24-year-old was previously linked with a move to Premier League side West Ham and he has since reportedly changed his agent to former Barcelona man Hasan Cetinkaya ,who boasts clients at the Catalan giants and Manchester United. Top-flight interest has been widely reported but the Sky Blues have managed to retain his services to date.

Now though, speaking on Football Insider, reporter O’Rourke has reiterated that Premier League interest remains but added there are European admirers too. He did add that Gyokeres’ plans next season may still incorporate staying at Coventry though if they win promotion to the top-flight. O’Rourke said:

“There’s a big decision to be made by Viktor Gyokeres this summer, obviously his goal scoring exploits have brought him to the attention of Premier League clubs and clubs from abroad as well.

“Obviously Coventry would hope they would have a great chance of keeping him if they were to win promotion to the Premier League.”

A chance of staying with Coventry City?

Coventry climbed to 5th in the table at the weekend after a 2-1 victory against Reading saw Mark Robins’ side leapfrog the teams above them after Millwall and West Brom were beaten, whilst Blackburn Rovers drew against Preston North End.

Robins’ side are currently on a five-game unbeaten run and have taken advantage of teams around the play-offs dropping points. It leaves their promotion hopes well and truly alive, which will be crucial if they are to convince Gyokeres to ignore interest from elsewhere.

Although there’s no concrete suggestion that even winning promotion secures the Swede’s future, it offers encouragement for the Sky Blues as they bid to hold onto their key players to maintain their own ambitions.

Coventry City are back in action against Birmingham City on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.