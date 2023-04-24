Newcastle United man wanted – The 4 Hull City transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Hull City have consolidated their place in the Championship, with Liam Rosenior’s side laying the groundwork to push the top half of the table next season.

The Tigers’ form has been inconsistent lately but they’ve still proved to be a tough challenge for anyone in the league.

At top half finish looks to be out their reach now. Hull sit in 15th place of the table and six points behind Swansea City in 12th with two games to go – the two teams meet this weekend. But this season, on the whole, has been a positive one for Hull, and the summer ahead looks like it holds a lot of promise.

Rosenior has been very clear in how he wants the summer window to play out, making his admiration for on loan goalkeeper Karl Darlow evidently clear.

Rosenior has been keen to make sure that all of Hull’s loan signings are made with a long term vision in place, epitomised by the signing of Xavier Simons from Chelsea. The 38-year-old boss has revealed he will hold talks over a permanent move with Darlow who has kept five clean sheets in 11 games since arriving in January.

Another loan player who could make his stay permanent is Aaron Connolly. The striker has scored twice in his five league games for Hull but hasn’t featured since February due to injury. Rosenior told HullLive he will use his good relationship with former club Brighton & Hove Albion to try and bring Connolly back permanently in the summer.

Elsewhere, Hull have ‘officially expressed’ their interest in Roma full-back Bryan Reynolds, according to Calcio Mercato (via Sport Witness). Reynolds has been out on loan at Belgian side Westerlo this season and is capable of playing at both right-back and left-back, but Hull will face competition from fellow Championship sides Watford and Swansea.

And in terms of outgoings, defender Jacob Greaves could be on his way out of the exit door, with previous reports revealing that Aston Villa, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest are all interested in signing the defender. The 22-year-old has played 42 times this season as a centre-back and left-back, with his versatility something that Rosenior will be eager to keep a hold of.

Hull City return to action v Swansea City this weekend.