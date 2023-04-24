Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom shares social media message after scooping Championship Player of the Season award

Middlesbrough striker was named as the Championship Player of the Season yesterday.

The EFL awards were dished out yesterday, and Middlesbrough man Akpom scooped the Player of the Season award.

The 27-year-old is the leading goal-scorer in the Championship this season with 28 goals to his name in 36 league appearances for Middlesbrough, who currently sit in 4th place of the table.

Akpom’s form this season has come as a surprise to many, but it’s been a welcome surprise for the ex-Arsenal man who was sent out on loan to Greek side PAOK last time round.

But after claiming his award last night, Akpom took to Twitter earlier this afternoon, saying:

Championship player of the season 🏆 Feeling extremely humbled and blessed to receive this award. It’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve learnt so much on the way. I’d like to thank my teammates , my family , fans and everyone that’s supported me. #Godsplan 🙏🏾♥️ @EFL pic.twitter.com/NJBj8aqGf6 — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) April 24, 2023

Akpom has now scored in eight of his last nine outings for Boro. Michael Carrick’s side have shot up the table since he arrived at the club back in October and Akpom’s fine form has been a key factor behind what’s been an impressive season for Boro.

The remaining games…

Although Akpom has been recognised for his scoring antics this season, Boro’s season is far from over. The club have all but secured their spot in the play-offs this season and they have some tough games to lead them into the play-offs against top-six rivals Luton Town and Coventry City, with a trip to Rotherham United in between.

If Middlesbrough are to secure promotion this season then they’ll need their star man scoring goals. And if Boro fail to go up this season, then Akpom will no doubt come onto the radar of Premier League clubs as he did in January.

After some tough years at the club, Akpom’s future is now looking very bright.