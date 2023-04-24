Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Celtic set sights on in form Swansea City star

Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Celtic are all showing interest in Swansea City attacker Liam Cullen, as per a report from Football Insider.

Swansea City man Cullen has hit his stride in South Wales this season. The forward has been in and around the first-team for a little while now but he’s enjoyed his best campaign to date this time around, netting nine goals and providing two assists in 30 games across all competitions.

He’s been one of the Swans’ standout players in their recent run of six wins in seven games and now, it is claimed his displays have drawn admiring glances from elsewhere.

Football Insider claims that Swansea’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Sunderland have Cullen on their radar, while Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are also said to have an interest.

Tenby-born Cullen is a product of the Swans’ youth academy and has a contract until next summer, though the option for a further 12 months is included.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

One to hold onto…

Given just how much Cullen has progressed with Swansea City, it will be hoped that he can have a big role to play at the club moving forward as Russell Martin looks to take them back towards the top-end of the table next season.

He’s shown he’s got what it takes to perform at this level after some previous doubts and the hope will be that the 24-year-old can continue his development moving forward.

The reports of interest in his services will put the Swans on alert somewhat. Thankfully, the option in his contract means his future is pretty secure, but given how they’ve lost players at the end of their contracts before, it could be wise for the club to consider a further extension to fend off any potential suitors.