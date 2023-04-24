Liverpool youngster scouted – The 5 Watford transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Watford’s season is petering out into a disappointing one, with the Hornets now sat in 13th after defeat at Hull City over the weekend.

Chris Wilder’s side are heading towards a summer of change it seems. The Hornets have endured a very poor season in the Championship and recent results suggest that a few players could be moving on in the summer, and that a fair few signings are needed to get this side back into promotion contention.

And ahead of the summer transfer window there’s been a few interesting Watford rumours in headlines, but most of the recent reports are linking players with moves away form Vicarage Road.

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk revealed that Manchester United are hopeful of signing young Watford duo Harry Amass and Adrian Blake, and soon after Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Hornets have no new agreement in place for Blake and that the youth prospect was set to explore opportunities when his scholarship runs out in the summer.

Elsewhere, Joao Pedro continues to attract transfer interest. AC Milan have been closely linked with a swoop for the young Brazilian ahead of the summer and Newcastle United continue to be linked after their failed pursuit last summer – West Ham have now been credited with an interest as well (ExWHUemployee via West Ham Way).

And in terms of players being linked with Watford, there’s a few exciting irons in the fire. Roma and USMNT full-back Bryan Reynolds is wanted by Watford, Hull City, and Swansea City ahead of the summer and it’s said that Roma will auction off the 21-year-old in the summer.

Watford seem to be eyeing up some younger talent ahead of the summer, with reports earlier this month revealing that the club had taken Newport County youngster Evan Cadwallader on trial, whilst Daily Record’s live transfer blog (April 18th 2023, 07:10) confirmed that the Hornets had been scouting Liverpool defender Luke Chambers, who is currently on loan at Kilmarnock.

The summer ahead then could see some key players depart Watford, with Ismaila Sarr another who’s likely to move on, but it could also several exciting names arrive at the club. One thing that seems certain though is that the summer ahead will be one of change at Vicarage Road.