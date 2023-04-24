Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: PL competition for Scottish talent, League Two loan ace eyed + more

Sheffield Wednesday kept up with Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, defeating Exeter City in front of the Hillsborough faithful.

Sheffield Wednesday look to have come through their blip, recovering form in recent games. The Owls have won three of their last four now after besting Exeter City on Saturday thanks to goals from Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson.

Darren Moore’s side are still 3rd though and while the full focus is on on-pitch matters, plenty is going on off-pitch too.

On the transfer front, claims have emerged over a couple of potential summer targets for Sheffield Wednesday. 16-year-old centre-back Dylan Smith has broken into Ross County’s first-team and the Owls are said to be among those to have scouted the Scot, though there’s high-profile interest from Newcastle United and Everton too.

Smith isn’t the only promising youngster to be linked with Wednesday either. It was claimed last week that Crystal Palace talent Scott Banks is of interest to the League One promotion hopefuls but there are a number of other suitors also mentioned.

Promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle were linked, as were Charlton Athletic, Peterborough United, Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City, Cheltenham Town, MK Dons and Hibernian.

Elsewhere, versatile forward Callum Paterson has opened up on the January speculation surrounding his name. Speaking to The Star, he insisted his main focus has always been Sheffield Wednesday but admitted manager Moore ‘wasn’t happy’ about the rumours.

There was also an injury update on Jaden Brown, who was forced off in the second-half of the Exeter City win. It was his first start since March 11th and Moore has confirmed he will be assessed as they wait to see if it was just cramp or a strain.

Last but not least, some of Sheffield Wednesday’s star players were given recognition for their impressive form this season at Sunday night’s EFL Awards. Moore missed out on Manager of the Season to Steven Schumacher while Aaron Collins beat Barry Bannan to Player of the Season.

However, Bannan was named in the League One Team of the Season alongside fellow Owls star Josh Windass.