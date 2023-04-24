Latest Sheffield United news: La Liga defender on the radar, Kyle Walker return rumours + more

Sheffield United were unable to pull off a shock win on Saturday afternoon as Manchester City knocked the Blades out of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United’s remarkable run was brought to an end on Saturday afternoon, with Riyad Mahrez’s hat-trick ensuring Manchester City progressed to the FA Cup final, setting up a derby clash with Manchester United.

Off the pitch though, there have been plenty of developments on the transfer front.

Some eye-catching names have emerged in reports regarding potential moves to Bramall Lane, one of which being City defender and former Blades youngster Kyle Walker. 90min states Sheffield United would be interested in reuniting with the England international if they win promotion and despite Aston Villa’s admiration, a return to United is the option that appeals most.

Another right-back who has been linked with the club is Matt Doherty, who now plies his trade in Spain with Atletico Madrid.

He only signed a short-term contract with the La Liga giants when leaving Spurs in January and could return to England this summer. Sheffield United and Burnley are claimed to be among those keen on a possible deal.

In other news, The Star has said that figures at Manchester City expect the Blades to make a permanent move for midfielder Tommy Doyle in the summer. He’s been a big hit on loan at Bramall Lane this season and a return deal would certainly prove a popular one. It is added a swoop for Doyle could pave the way for James McAtee to stay onboard too.

Last but not least, two of Sheffield United’s standout players were given recognition for their efforts this season at the EFL Awards night. Star centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic and Senegalese favourite Iliman Ndiaye both earned places in the Championship’s Team of the Season.

After cup action at the weekend, Paul Heckingbottom’s side return to league fixtures against West Brom on Wednesday night.