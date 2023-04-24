Latest Ipswich Town news: Young star heads for Tottenham Hotspur, Scottish defender eyed + more

Ipswich Town took another step towards Championship football with an impressive win over Peterborough United at the weekend.

Ipswich Town cruised to all three points over play-off hopefuls Posh, keeping themselves in 2nd place in League One. Wes Burns opened the scoring, Conor Chaplin made it two just before the hour-mark and Freddie Ladapo put the cherry on the top of the cake with eight minutes left on the clock, securing a 3-0 away win.

Following the victory, Kieran McKenna was full of praise for the travelling faithful and said that while he hopes the fan celebrated well, the mood in the camp is that the job is far from done.

A good weekend for Town was rounded off at the EFL Awards night too. Manager McKenna missed out on the League One Manager of the Season title but Leif Davis and Chaplin were both named in the League One Team of the Season. Loaned out midfielder Idris El Mizouni was in the League Two team too thanks to his starring role with title-winning Leyton Orient.

Elsewhere though, there have been transfer developments at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys are said to be among the sides keen on out of contract Livingston defender Nicky Devlin. The ex-Walsall man sees his deal expire this summer and his situation has caught the attention of Ipswich, Coventry City, Wigan Athletic, Reading and Hearts.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

While Devlin is being viewed as a potential addition, one player who looks set to leave East Anglia is youngster Calum Logan.

Claims emerged last week stating he was in North London to put the finishing touches on a move to Tottenham Hotspur after first catching their eye last summer.

Ipswich Town are back in action on Tuesday as they prepare for another tough test away from home against another play-off side. Barnsley await the Tractor Boys at Oakwell, with the tie kicking off at 19:45.