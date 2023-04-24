Latest Coventry City news: Out of contract Scot wanted, big midfield injury blow + more

Coventry City took another big step towards a play-off finish with a victory over Reading at the weekend.

Coventry City defeated the relegation-threaten Royals 2-1 on Saturday. Matty Godden netted to put the Sky Blues ahead and while Lucas Joao equalised shortly after the second half restarted, Gustavo Hamer restored their lead just three minutes later.

It means Mark Robins’ side sit in 5th place, just ahead of the chasing pack with two games remaining.

Robins was without one of his key players for the clash though. Ben Sheaf missed out through injury after managing only 45 minutes against Blackburn Rovers in midweek and following the game, it was revealed that the influential midfielder could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a tear to his calf muscle.

As a result of his absence, a midfield three of Hamer, Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly was deployed.

There have been fresh developments on the transfer front too, with Scottish defender Nicky Devlin mentioned as a target.

The Livingston captain is out of contract at the end of the season and Coventry City were linked alongside Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Reading last week. Hearts are also keen, meaning there’s some strong competition for the ex-Walsall man.

Viktor Gyokeres speculation has persisted as well, with journalist Pete O’Rourke offering comments on his current situation too. Speaking with Football Insider, the reporter said that there is a hope he will stay if Coventry can pull off a surprise promotion but added there is also interest from Europe as well as the Premier League.

Last but not least, Swedish star Gyokeres missed out on the Championship Player of the Season accolade at Sunday night’s EFL Awards. However, he was named in the league’s Team of the Season, as was goalkeeper Ben Wilson.