Latest Burnley news: Kompany to Chelsea latest, Clarets linked with La Liga man + more

Burnley have been left to wait on lifting the Championship title after they were beaten 2-1 by QPR at the weekend.

Burnley have already confirmed their return to the Premier League but have been unable to seal the league title as they failed to win for a third game in a row.

Whilst form on the pitch isn’t a grave concern to Clarets fans given they’ve already secured their top flight status for next season, a busy week of reports surrounding boss Vincent Kompany’s future is a definite concern.

Kompany has reportedly been named on a four-man shortlist which includes Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, and one other unnamed manager to be the next Chelsea boss – Nagelsmann has since been ruled out of the running, only increasing Kompany’s chance of being offered the Stamford Bridge job.

Despite the rumours, Kompany distanced himself from the vacant Chelsea job, stating that he remains solely focused on winning games at Burnley over the rest of the season, saying:

“I said I’m not engaging on any of these conversations. I have too much at this moment in time in my head in terms of wanting to win football matches. That’s the only thing I care about.”

Elsewhere, the Clarets are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid full-back Matt Doherty. The Irishman left Tottenham Hotspur in a manic deadline day move that saw his contract with Spurs terminated so that he could join Atletico until the end of the season.

Doherty’s move to Spain hasn’t gone to plan so far though, with the ex-Wolves man having made just one substitute appearance since his arrival. The 31-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and Burnley are one of the clubs said to be keen on snapping him up.

Lastly, Burnley are reportedly keen to hold further talks with Chelsea regarding on-loan left-back Ian Maatsen who is set to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, but the Clarets must wait until Chelsea’s managerial situation is resolved first.

Maatsen has recorded ten goal involvements in 36 league games so far this season, making himself a key part of Kompany’s plans.

Burnley return to action v Blackburn Rovers tomorrow night.