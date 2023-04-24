John Mousinho makes Manchester United transfer suggestion amid Portsmouth mainstay’s omission vs Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has suggested the club are weighing up a move for Manchester United loan man Di’Shon Bernard after his recent return to the starting XI.

Portsmouth will be playing League One football again next season after falling short in their bid to break back into the play-offs. Hopes had dwindled under Danny Cowley but some positive spells in Mousinho’s reign meant there was still a chance of a top-six finish.

Ultimately, Pompey have fallen away though, and in these final games of the campaign, Mousinho has taken the chance to give opportunities to other players.

Game time hasn’t been all that regular for loan defender Bernard since arriving in January. He’s mainly been an unused substitute but he has now played all 90 minutes in three of the last five games, including against Accrington at the weekend.

He came into the side while mainstay Sean Raggett dropped out, prompting questions over his long-term future. Now though, speaking to The News, Mousinho said Raggett has been assured of his future and suggested Bernard’s inclusion was because they are considering bringing him back in the summer. He said:

“If we weren’t considering anything for Di’Shon in the future, I don’t think we would bother having a look at it on Saturday.

“Certainly that’s the rationale behind looking at him in that position on Saturday. At the moment the focus is on winning games – but with one eye on the future and individuals.

“Sean has played every minute of every game since I came in three months ago and I spoke to him on Friday about it.

“I told him you are here next season, I know exactly what I have got from you, I know everything about you as a footballer – and for this game we’re going to have a look at Di’Shon.”

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

One to bring back?

It was a steady display for Bernard at centre-back on Saturday, albeit against strugglers Accrington Stanley. He previously made a decent impression on loan in the Championship with Hull City and as he prepares to leave Manchester United this summer, he could be a shrewd pick-up for Mousinho.

The 22-year-old is confident in carrying the ball out of the back and can play as either a right-back or centre-back. At his age, he’s got plenty of time to maximise his potential and with regular game time, he could become a key player for Pompey if he ends up staying.

He’s made a good impression when given a long-awaited chance to impress, so it remains to be seen whether or not Portsmouth look to strike a deal this summer.