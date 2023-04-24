‘Hopefully…’ – Bristol Rovers loan man Coburn quizzed on Middlesbrough future

Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has spent the season out on loan at League One side Bristol Rovers, and has been asked about what the future holds at his parent club in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Coburn had broken into the Middlesbrough first-team under previous boss Neil Warnock but found his playing time limited when Chris Wilder took over. At the start of the season all parties thought it best for the young striker to depart on loan.

He joined Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers side and has since scored nine goals and registered three assists in 20 starts across all competitions. He will return to Boro at the end of the campaign in the hopes of breaking back into the first-team under new head coach Michael Carrick.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, the 20-year-old outlined what he hopes the future brings at the North-East club.

“I definitely think I’ve benefited from staying down and playing a lot more games. It moulds you into more of a complete player and more of a man because you have to fend for yourself,” he said.

“I think I just have to come back and hit the ground running. Obviously the manager hasn’t seen me in person. It’s massive for me to just show what I can do in pre-season and hopefully show him the best version of myself.”

Bags of potential and a huge opportunity to break into the first-team…

Coburn has shown he can cut it in the Championship, having scored six goals in 23 appearances, only three of which have been starts and so is expected to have a big future on Teesside. He has huge potential and so Boro will want to keep him at the club to try to help him fulfil that at the Riverside.

In the striker position under Michael Carrick, Cameron Archer has made this his own. But it is unlikely that he will return to the Riverside next season given he is on loan from Aston Villa, whilst fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz will also return to his parent club when his loan expires.

Therefore, Coburn will have a huge opportunity to prove himself in pre-season and hopefully take the chance to become the club’s number one choice up front.