Everton ace wanted – The 5 Swansea City transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Swansea City are enjoying an upturn in form as we approach the end of the season, with Russell Martin’s side unbeaten in their last seven.

And the Swans have won six of those seven games to move up into 12th place of the Championship table with two games of the season remaining.

It comes after a very turbulent season which has seen the Swans linger in the bottom half for much of the campaign, with a quiet January transfer window having caused a lot of unrest among the Swans faithful.

But they’ll hope that the summer ahead will be a busier one, and ahead of it, there’s been a fair few Swansea City transfer rumours in headlines.

A recent one has linked the club with Everton striker Tom Cannon. The 20-year-old joined Preston North End on loan in January and has since netted eight in 18 league outings for the Lilywhites, with reports over the weekend linking both Swansea and Preston with a permanent swoop in the summer.

Elsewhere, a couple of full-backs are on the Swans’ radar in Bryan Reynolds and Josh Key. Roma full-back Reynolds is set to be auctioned off in the summer, according to reports, with Swansea linked alongside Hull City and Watford.

Exeter City’s Key meanwhile is wanted by Swansea and Blackburn Rovers among other teams, and the Swans are thought to be leading the likes of Rovers in this particular transfer chase – Key is set to become a free agent in the summer.

Lastly, a couple of key Swansea City players have been linked with moves away ahead of the summer, with one being Nathan Wood – Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this month that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are both eyeing up the youngster ahead of the summer transfer window.

And just this morning, Football Insider claimed that Middlesbrough, Sunderland, and Celtic are all keen on Liam Cullen ahead of the summer – the 24-year-old has enjoyed a resurgent campaign in the Swans’ first-team, featuring 27 times in the Championship and scoring eight times.

Swansea City return to action away at Hull City this weekend.