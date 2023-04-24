‘Definitely fancy their chances’ – Plymouth Argyle v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Bristol Rovers in League One tomorrow night.

Plymouth welcome Bristol Rovers to Home Park tomorrow, for another crucial game in the Green Army’s 2022/23 campaign.

Steven Schumacher goes into this game after claiming the League One Manager of the Season award, with his side sitting in 1st place of the table and a point in front of Ipswich Town in 2nd, and two ahead of Sheffield Wednesday in 3rd.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile have enjoyed a decent return to League One. Joey Barton’s side are in 15th place of the table but go into this one on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Port Vale over the weekend – Plymouth beat Cambridge United in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers’ form has been very streaky this season. But on the whole, they’ve enjoyed a strong return to the league and I’ve liked seeing them progress under Barton.

“For Plymouth though, this is an absolute must-win. They can’t afford to drop any more points with Ipswich and Wednesday hot in their tails, and going into this game on the back of three-straight wins, I think Plymouth will definitely fancy their chances.

“At home as well, I’m backing them to claim a fairly routine win.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Bristol Rovers

James Ray

“Plymouth Argyle can put themselves within touching distance of Championship football with a win here and I think they’ll get that here. They’ve been fantastic all season but they’ve really kept their foot on the gas in recent months.

“Even if they win, the message will be that the job is still not done yet though.

“Bristol Rovers have been patchy over recent months and they’re just stuttering towards the end of the season. For me, that means this can only go one way. I’ll go for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Bristol Rovers