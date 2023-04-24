Crystal Palace talent eyed – The 4 Charlton Athletic transfer rumours to emerge ahead of the summer transfer window

Charlton Athletic will be playing League One football again next season and the hope will be that they can kick on after making good strides under Dean Holden.

Charlton Athletic endured a tough spell under Ben Garner’s management but Holden ultimately guided them away from the relegation scrap and towards mid-table.

Two games remain and as it stands, the Addicks sit in 11th place. The aim has to be to push back towards the upper end of the table next time around, but the club hierarchy will need to put in good work in the transfer window to get themselves into the play-off fight.

Rumours of potential summer targets have already emerged ahead of the window, one of which is Scott Banks.

Scottish starlet Banks is on loan with Bradford City from Crystal Palace and amid uncertainty surrounding his future at Selhurst Park, the Addicks are among those to have been linked. The promising winger has fared well in League Two this season but could be on the move ahead of next season.

Another player to have been linked with a move to The Valley is someone fans should be somewhat familiar with: Josh Umerah. The striker came through Charlton’s youth academy and has worked his way back up the football ladder and into League Two after being let go by the Addicks.

He’s impressed in the fourth-tier with strugglers Hartlepool United, scoring 15 goals in 45 games. You would fancy the 26-year-old to get a shot elsewhere in the EFL if the Pools succumb to the drop as expected.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

The last of the players to have been mentioned as a target is Gwion Edwards, who was on the Addicks’ radar in January. Darren Witcoop has said the club are still keen on bringing the Welshman to The Valley as uncertainty surrounds his future with parent club Wigan Athletic.

As for departures, Miles Leaburn has drawn interest from elsewhere. Given his performances in what has been a breakthrough campaign, the rumours haven’t come as much of a surprise either.

The Sun said Aston Villa are keen before Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Luton Town were all linked too. It is hoped the star striker will stay put though, with Holden stressing that he is not for sale.