Cardiff City join Swansea in race to sign League One man – Luton Town and Ipswich Town also credited with an interest

Exeter City full-back Josh Key is attracting a lot of transfer interest ahead of the summer.

Key sees his current Exeter City contract expire in the summer. Earlier this month, reports revealed that Swansea City were leading Blackburn Rovers for the signing of the Englishman this summer, but Darren Witcoop has revealed further interest in the 23-year-old.

He’s revealed that Swansea’s Welsh rivals Cardiff City are now keen, as well as Championship promotion hopefuls Luton Town and League One promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town.

Witcoop tweeted earlier today:

Exeter are resigned to losing highly-rated full-back Josh Key on a free this summer. Swansea, Luton and Cardiff are all big fans of Key and are in the running. Ipswich have also been tracking the out-of-contract defender. #grecians #Luton #Swansea #cardiffcity #Ipswich #exeter — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) April 24, 2023

All of the linked clubs could be playing in the Championship next season. Ipswich Town currently sit in 2nd place of the League One table whilst Luton Town have confirmed their spot in the Championship play-offs, with Blackburn sitting just outside the top-six as things stand.

Is Josh the key?

Full-backs are always in-demand these days. They play a vital role in many teams’ attacking play and Key has proved himself to be a very competent player in League One this season.

He’s been a key player for his side over the past few seasons and he’s barely missed a game too – this season he’s payed 40 times in League One, scoring four and assisting once.

A move to any of the linked clubs would be an exciting prospect. It looks like a Championship move is the next best step for Key, but the likes of Luton and maybe Blackburn could offer him a big step up to the Premier League, although that might be a step too soon.

Cardiff, Swansea, and Ipswich would all be attractive moves too, but it remains to be seen who wins the race for Key this summer.