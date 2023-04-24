Bristol City and Aberdeen in talks over £2m transfer deal, report reveals

Bristol City are in ‘advanced talks’ with Aberdeen regarding a deal to sign Ross McCrorie, reports BBC Sport.

McCrorie, 25, has enjoyed another strong season with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. The defender has featured 31 times in the league so far this season, scoring twice and seeing his side sit in 3rd place of the table after an impressive 2-0 win over Rangers yesterday.

But the Scot looks set to head south of the border this summer. An emerging report from BBC Sport says that Bristol City and Aberdeen are in ‘advanced talks about a deal’ that would see McCrorie join the Ashton Gate outfit ‘for a fee of around £2million’ this summer.

McCrorie would remain with Aberdeen until the end of the season before completing his move to Bristol City during the summer transfer window.

McCrorie can play as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder. The former Rangers and Scotland U21 man has more than 200 career appearances to his name and has one experience of playing in England, during a brief loan spell with Portsmouth in the 2019/20 League One season.

Robins making waves…

Bristol City made a strong start to the summer transfer window last year. They started work early and it looks like that could be the case this season, with the club splashing out on McCrorie.

But Nigel Pearson’s side spending money could suggest that they’re expecting to cash in on the likes of Alex Scott, and McCrorie could also be a replacement for the likes of Han-Noah Massengo or maybe Zak Vyner, who’s been linked with Brentford this month.

A deal is not yet complete but it obviously seems to be at an advanced stage, and it could mark a very strong start to the Robins’ summer transfer window.

Up next for Bristol City is a home game v Burnley this weekend.