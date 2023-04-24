Blackburn Rovers to make summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur starlet

Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Tottenham Hotspur youngster Thomas Bloxham this summer, reputable Twitter source Lilywhite Rose has said.

Blackburn Rovers’ youth academy has produced a whole host of talented players over the years, a number of which play regular roles for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first-team in the Championship.

The summer provides clubs with a great chance to freshen up their youth ranks too, with EFL teams like Blackburn often bringing in talents who are set to leave top-tier academies at the end of the season.

Now, it has been claimed that Rovers are set to do just that with 17-year-old Spurs prodigy Bloxham.

Reputable Spurs source Lilywhite Rose has said on Twitter that the Republic of Ireland U18s international is set to sign a professional contract. with Blackburn. Rovers this summer when his deal in North London comes to an end.

#thfc Understand Academy Year 2, Thomas Bloxham will join championship club, Blackburn Rovers on a professional contract following the conclusion of his Spurs contract on 30 June 2023. Good luck Tom🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/QyicRHi3vi — Lilywhite Rose (@Lilywhite_Rose) April 24, 2023

These claims come after it was previously confirmed that Bloxham was partaking in a trial with Rovers ahead of a potential deal.

Another shrewd swoop?

Blackburn’s moves for young players in previous years have seen them recruit some top talents before they breakthrough, while some have come in and had instant impacts. Tyrhys Dolan is the headline name, coming in from Preston North End’s academy and instantly breaking into the senior side.

It will be hoped Bloxham can come in and ride a similar trajectory to the senior side at Ewood Park, though it remains to be seen whether or not a deal is indeed wrapped up.

Bloxham, who was born in Welwyn Garden City, can operate out on the left-wing or centrally as an attacking midfielder.