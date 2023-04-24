Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City set sights on swoop for Brighton prodigy

Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City are all showing loan interest in Brighton & Hove Albion prodigy Andy Moran, as per the Daily Mail.

Brighton’s reputation for signing and developing top talents has increased further this season, but there’s no doubt that they boast some seriously impressive youngsters in their youth academy too.

Attacking midfielder Moran is among those catching the eye in the Seagulls’ youth ranks. Playing as a no.10, out on the wing or up front, Moran has managed eight goals and six assists in 21 games across all competitions this season.

His displays have earned the 19-year-old two first-team appearances but with the hope that he can gain more senior minutes moving forward, Championship loan interest is now emerging.

As per the Daily Mail, second-tier trio Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City are all showing interest in Moran, who has been capped twice by the Republic of Ireland at U21 level.

1 of 15 What stadium is this? Portman Road Loftus Road St Andrew's Deepdale

Three solid options…

If Moran is to head out on loan, it wouldn’t be a surprise if more wide scale interest emerges given his talents.

Blackburn, Stoke and Swansea are all solid options for the Irish talent though.

Ewood Park has been a great proving ground for youngsters before, something Brighton will be aware of after Jan Paul van Hecke’s success there. The same goes for Swansea, who have their own strong reputation of developing young stars.

Loan players have been hit and miss for Stoke at times but Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever have both impressed this season and the Potters are hopeful of pushing back towards the top end of the Championship table under Alex Neil in the 2023/24 campaign.