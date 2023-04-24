Blackburn Rovers loan man Tyler Morton ruled out for season with Liverpool ace requiring operation

Blackburn Rovers loan man Tyler Morton has been ruled out of the remainder of the season.

Morton, 20, joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from Liverpool last summer. He’s since played a key role in what’s been an impressive season for Rovers, with Morton featuring 40 times in the Championship for a Blackburn Rovers side who currently sit in 8th place of the table.

A 1-1 draw at Preston North End over the weekend leaves Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side outside of the play-off places on goal difference. Morton was withdrawn late on with what has since been revealed to be a fractured foot, but Tomasson told Lancashire Telegraph that the Liverpool youngster played almost the entire second half with his injury.

The Dane said:

“We have another injured player, Morton is out for the season, he has a fracture on his foot. He got it in the first half, he played the whole second half, he’s incredible, a tough boy. He couldn’t walk after, he will have an operation. It’s disappointing as it’s a position we are stretched.”

Rovers have three games of their season remaining and then some potential play-off fixtures. They go up against Burnley tomorrow night but Morton will not be playing a part, and his absence for the rest of the season is certainly a blow for Tomasson.

The future for Morton…

Morton made a couple of Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season, but this loan spell with Blackburn is his first proper taste of first-team football.

And he’s taken his opportunity with both hands. He’s been a key performer throughout this season and his injury is certainly a blow, and it’ll leave a void in the Rovers midfield ahead of some huge fixtures for the club.

Who might replace Morton in the Rovers midfield remains to be seen – Bradley Dack was an available central midfielder on the bench v Preston but he wasn’t brought on in place of Morton, though going forward Tomasson may be forced to utilise the slightly out-of-favour 29-year-old.

Blackburn v Burnley kicks off at 8pm tomorrow night, with the game available to watch live on Sky Sports.