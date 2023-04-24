Birmingham City, Blackpool, Portsmouth, and Wigan Athletic all eyeing 15-goal striker

Championship trio Blackpool, Birmingham City, and Wigan Athletic, as well as League One side Portsmouth are all ‘keeping an eye’ on Larne attacker Lee Bonis, reports Daily Mail.

Bonis, 23, currently plays for NIFL Irish Premiership side Larne. His side recently claimed the Northern Irish title and Bonis played a key role in their season, with 15 goals to his name in 33 league outings so far this season.

But transfer insider Simon Jones has now revealed for Daily Mail that there’s growing Football league interest in Bonis ahead of the summer, with Birmingham City, Blackpool, Portsmouth, and Wigan all keen on the Northern Irishman.

Jones goes on to reveal that Larne are commanding around £300,000 for the striker.

The race for Bonis…

The Irish leagues are becoming more and more of a hot spot for teams in the English Football League to find up and coming players, with one key example being Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis.

Bonis certainly looks like a player with potential but whether he could arrive at any of the aforementioned clubs – especially those playing in the Championship next season – remains to be seen.

It looks like Birmingham City are the only team who will be playing in the second tier though. But for Blackpool, Portsmouth, and Wigan, Bonis could certainly come in and do a job for them next season – assuming that all three are playing in League One next time round.

Blackpool and Wigan both picked up impressive wins on Saturday and both remain mathematically in the race for survival, though it looks unlikely – Blackpool are three points from safety and Wigan four, with two games of the season remaining.

Either way, it looks like the summer ahead is an exciting one for Bonis.