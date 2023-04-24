Barnsley showing interest in Chelsea forward – contract expiring this summer

Barnsley are showing interest in Chelsea’s out of contract striker Bryan Fiabema, as per a report from All Nigeria Soccer.

Barnsley came up against Norwegian prodigy Fiabema earlier this season during his time on loan with fellow League One side Forest Green Rovers. The Tykes emerged 2-0 victors in that tie back in October, with Fiabema playing 22 minutes.

Now, with the summer window on the horizon, it is claimed the striker is now on the radar at Oakwell.

All Nigeria Soccer reports that the 20-year-old’s futures with parent club Chelsea is up in the air. He’s approaching the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge and a new deal has not been offered as of yet, likely opening the door for him to head elsewhere.

Barnsley are among those showing an interest in Fiabema and while the striker is keen on the possibility of heading to France, Holland or Germany, the player’s agent is pushing for him to join the Tykes.

One to watch…

While Fiabema’s spell with Forest Green Rovers only yielded a goal and two assists in 14 games, the Tromso-born striker remains an intriguing prospect.

He has had success at youth level before and managed two goals and four assists in a 14-game loan stint with Eliteserien side Rosenborg BK back in 2022. At. only 20, the best years of his career are ahead of him and it will be hoped that he can maximise his potential with the help of regular senior minutes.

As a potential free agent, a swoop for Fiabema would be low cost and low risk for Barnsley, but it remains to be seen if their rumoured interest develops into anything more serious over the coming weeks and months.