‘A massive win for…’ – Barnsley v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Barnsley host Ipswich Town in League One tomorrow night.

Barnsley welcome Ipswich to Oakwell tomorrow, in what should be a closely-contested game between two sides inside the league’s top-six.

The Tykes sit in 4th place of the table and have confirmed their place in this season’s play-offs with, Michael Duff’s side unbeaten in their last four – they beat Oxford United 2-0 in their last outing.

Ipswich meanwhile are chasing automatic promotion to the Championship. They currently sit in 2nd and a point in front of Sheffield Wednesday in 3rd, with a game in hand too.

Last time out, Kieran McKenna’s side won 3-0 away at Peterborough United, extending a now 16-game unbeaten run in League One.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Huge game. For Barnsley, their play-off place is already confirmed and they don’t seem to be in top-two contention, but Duff will want his side to go into the play-offs in good form and a game against Ipswich is great practise.

“Ipswich though are the best travellers in the league. They’re looking formidable right now and I really wouldn’t be surprised if they snatch the title off Plymouth.

“It’s very hard to go against Town right now, so I’m going to back them to claim another very impressive and important win here, although it’ll be very hard-earned.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Ipswich Town

James Ray

“If Ipswich are to really move into one of the driving seats in the fight for automatic promotion, they have to win here. This is their game in hand on Wednesday and victory could move them four points clear of 3rd heading into the last two games.

“There isn’t a tougher place to go than Oakwell at the moment though. Michael Duff’s side boast an imperious home record but their mettle will really be put to the test with an in form Ipswich in town.

“This is going to be a tough one for both sides but with Ipswich in this form, I can’t go against them. I’ll predict a massive win for the visitors.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-3 Ipswich Town