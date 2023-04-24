34-year-old coach is top of Sunderland’s list ahead of the summer, says Fabrizio Romano

Sunderland ‘appreciate’ Francesco Farioli as their potential new head coach ahead of next season, says Fabrizio Romano.

Sunderland started his season with Alex Neil at the helm. He guided the Black Cats to promotion from League One last season and then to a strong start to this season, before jumping ship to Stoke City.

Tony Mowbray came in and he’s since continued Neil’s good work, and then some. The experienced manager sees his side sitting in 6th place of the Championship table after a 2-1 win over West Brom yesterday with just two games of their season remaining.

But despite Mowbray’s good work this season, Romano has revealed on Twitter that the Black Cats are eyeing up 34-year-old coach Farioli ahead of the summer.

He tweeted earlier this morning:

Excl: Sunderland appreciate Francesco Farioli as new head coach for the next season, he’s on top of their list. ⚪️🔴 #SAFC Farioli, considered talented coach — he’s only 34 years old and clubs in Italy, Portugal [including Braga], England and Turkey have approached him. pic.twitter.com/0vOLdhhDpQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2023

The Italian Farioli was a goalkeeping coach for the bulk of his career before landing his first managerial role with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. He was there briefly before spending little over a year at Antalyaspor, where he oversaw 48 games and won 20 of them.

He’s also recently been linked with a summer move to Sunderland’s Championship rivals Watford.

Farioli to Sunderland…

Mowbray signed a two-year contract with Sunderland when he arrived back in August last year. He’s since done a tremendous job and this emerging link to Farioli – on the face of it – seems a bit disrespectful to Mowbray.

But perhaps there’s something going on behind the scene that we don’t know. Perhaps Mowbray is planning his retirement after many years in the game, or perhaps the club officials have a different idea for how they want to move forward.

Either way, it’s a surprising link and one that Black Cats fans will definitely keep an eye on as we move towards the summer.

Up next for Sunderland is a home game v Watford this weekend.