3 Matt Doherty alternatives Sheffield United and Burnley should consider amid recent transfer claim

Sheffield United and Burnley were both linked with a summer move for Atletico Madrid full-back Matt Doherty last week.

Sheffield United and Burnley are said to be alongside Crystal Palace and Wolves in eyeing the Irishman, who could be available for nothing this summer after only penning a short-term deal with Atletico Madrid in January.

Burnley will be playing Premier League football next season though and Sheffield United look set to join them, so they’ll have some more funds to play with. That said, here are three Doherty alternatives the Blades and the Clarets should consider…

Cody Drameh – Leeds United

Once again, 21-year-old Drameh has starred on loan in the Championship. He was a standout with Cardiff City last season and after limited chances with Leeds United over the first half of the campaign, he joined Luton Town in January and has thoroughly impressed again.

Doubts surround his future at Elland Road and if he is to be available this summer, he could be the perfect signing for Sheffield United or Burnley.

Tariq Lamptey – Brighton & Hove Albion

After an eye-catching breakthrough last season, Lamptey has found chances hard to come by this season. He’s had to contend with injuries but even when fit, Dutchman Joel Veltman has been the preferred option at right-back.

It could be ambitious given Lamptey’s status as a top talent for the future but if he’s not to be given a regular role with the Seagulls, a move to another club where he can play more regularly could be appealing for the Ghanaian international.

Ola Aina – Torino

Last but not least is Ola Aina; a name fans may be familiar with after his previous spells on these shores.

The 26-year-old is out of contract with Serie A outfit Torino this summer and a move back to the Premier League could be appealing. Ex-Fulham and Chelsea man Aina can play as a full-back or wing-back, offering attacking threat and defensive solidity as well as a good amount of experience at a high level.