3 forwards Birmingham City should consider amid recent links with Peterborough United star

Birmingham City were credited with interest in Peterborough United forward Ephron Mason-Clark last week.

Birmingham City were said keen in a report from TEAMtalk amid Mason-Clark’s strong first season in the EFL. Playing mainly as a left-winger, the versatile forward has managed 10 goals and nine assists in 42 games for Posh across all competitions.

It could be wise for the Blues to keep some potential alternatives in mind though, so here, we put forward three…

Josh Ginnelly – Hearts

Ginnelly is a name some Birmingham City fans might be familiar with after his previous spells in England football. He’s hit strong form with Scottish side Hearts this season, managing 11 goals and five assists across all competitions while playing as a winger or striker.

Ginnelly could be ready for another shot at Championship football and as he approaches the end of his deal at Hearts, he’s certainly an option worth considering at St. Andrew’s.

Ali Al-Hamadi – AFC Wimbledon

Since swapping Wycombe Wanderers for AFC Wimbledon, Al-Hamadi has been a huge hit in League Two.

The Iraqi international has been deployed through the middle and out on the wing, netting nine goals since January. He’s drawn interest from elsewhere already and at just 21, he’d be a great addition for the long-term.

Ateef Konate – Nottingham Forest

Konate’s time on loan with Oxford United hasn’t gone as hoped but there’s no doubting the Frenchman’s talent. He can play on the left-wing or through the middle as an attacking midfielder, offering goal threat and dribbling ability from both roles.

The 22-year-old is ready for regular football and looks to have plenty of potential to fulfil. He’s been prolific in youth football and with his contract expiring, he could be a really shrewd addition to the Blues’ attacking ranks this summer.