3 defenders Ipswich Town should consider instead of sought-after Scottish Premiership skipper

Ipswich Town are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Livingston star Nicky Devlin recently.

Ipswich Town were mentioned as admirers of Devlin in a report from the Daily Record, but there’s plenty of competition for his signature. Fellow EFL sides Coventry City, Wigan Athletic and Reading were all mentioned but the strongest interest comes from Scotland, with Hearts leading the chase.

Given the intense battle for Devlin, it could be wise for Town to consider some alternatives. Here, we put forward three…

Anfernee Dijksteel – Middlesbrough

Dutch-born Dijksteel has thoroughly impressed at Championship level with Middlesbrough before but he has fallen down the pecking order under Michael Carrick. However, he could be a perfect signing for Ipswich if they want a versatile, right-sided defender.

The 26-year-old can play right-back, right wing-back or on the right of a back three. Given the close link between managers and former colleagues Carrick and Kieran McKenna, this is a deal Ipswich should definitely look at.

Regan Poole – Lincoln City

Ex-Manchester United youngster Poole has arguably been Lincoln City’s Player of the Season. The Welshman is another defender who can play at centre-back, right-back or wing-back and has shown he has the quality to play at Championship level.

Like Devlin, he’s a leader having captained the Imps for much of this season. At 24, he’s a great option for the years to come too, although Lincoln should be determined to hold onto their star defender to help maintain their own ambitions.

Shaun Rooney – Fleetwood Town

Last but not least is Fleetwood Town man Rooney, who has been a huge hit in his first season of League One football. He joined Scott Brown’s side after an impressive time in Scotland with St. Johnstone and has managed six goals and five assists in 44 games.

He would offer a similar output to Leif Davis on the opposite side and like the other options mentioned, he can play in any defensive role on the right-hand side.