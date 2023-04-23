Walsall set sights on promotion-winning boss who left non-league club yesterday

Walsall are making checks on Kevin Phillips as they search for a new manager, as reported by Alan Nixon.

Walsall are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Michael Flynn earlier this week. The Saddlers had hoped to push back towards the upper-end of the division under the former Newport County boss but after a dismal run of form left them in 17th, a change was made.

The hunt for a new boss has seemingly commenced as they gear up for a better 2023/24 campaign and now, claims of interest in Sunderland legend and recent South Shields boss Kevin Phillips have emerged.

Reporting on his Patreon, trusted journalist Alan Nixon has said Walsall are making checks on Phillips as they look at their options.

The 49-year-old spent time as an assistant manager at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City before taking up his first managerial role with South Shields in January 2022. They fell short in the play-offs first time around but they cruised to the title this season, winning promotion to the National League North as champions.

Phillips left the club by mutual consent yesterday though, bringing an end to an ultimately successful time at the club.

A new boss inbound…

With the Flynn appointment failing to deliver, it’s clear Walsall need a change of approach in the summer if they’re to get themselves back towards the top end of the League Two table.

It has felt like rinse and repeat for the Saddlers, with new bosses coming in, leading a makeover of the squad but then ultimately falling short in their efforts to move up the division again. It remains to be seen just how they tackle the coming months, with critics of the hierarchy only increasing.