Vincent Kompany quizzed on Burnley situation amid growing Chelsea interest

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said his sole focus is winning matches with the Clarets amid persisting links with the Chelsea job.

Kompany arrived at Burnley with a huge reputation from his playing career and a growing one for his talents in the dugout. He’d impressed in his time with RSC Anderlecht and few would’ve thought his time with the Clarets would’ve gone this well.

Burnley have made an immediate return to the Premier League, losing just three games in a remarkable season at Turf Moor. And, while not completely wrapped up yet, it seems inevitable that Kompany and co will lift the trophy as champions in the coming weeks.

Such an impressive season has seen Kompany draw interest, with Chelsea among those consistently linked.

In fact, recent reports have said he’s on a four-man shortlist at Stamford Bridge, though that could be just three now amid claims that Julian Nagelsmann will not be taking the job. Now, Kompany has been quizzed on the rumours.

Speaking after the surprise late defeat to QPR, the Belgian revealed his clear position, telling Lancs Live:

“I said I’m not engaging on any of these conversations. I have too much at this moment in time in my head in terms of wanting to win football matches.

“That’s the only thing I care about.”

Constant rumours surrounding Kompany’s future are something Burnley fans will be more than used to by now. His glittering player career combined with his growing reputation in the dugout means he’s often going to be linked with bigger moves.

However, with Burnley heading for the Premier League, there’s not a need for him to make a move away to step up.

Of course, the likes of Chelsea and Spurs are both top six clubs with big financial backing, but it could be too soon for him to make such a high-profile move just a few years into his managerial career. It remains to be seen whether or not the interest in his services is firmed up, but the rumours will likely persist for some time yet.