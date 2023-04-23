Rangers hoping for bargain deal in chase of Blackpool star

Rangers are the ‘pacemakers’ in the chase for Blackpool’s Jerry Yates and hope to strike a cheap deal this summer, Alan Nixon has said.

Blackpool are still just about clinging onto a faint hope of Championship survival. Interim boss Stephen Dobbie has managed to lead them to victories over Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City, though they’re still three points off safety with two games remaining.

If the Tangerines are to drop into the third-tier, they could face a fight to hold onto star players, one of which is Jerry Yates.

The forward has netted 14 goals and laid on six assists in 42 outings across all competitions this season, impressing once again either through the middle or out on the wing. Such form has seen him linked with over clubs over the course of the campaign and now, fresh claims over Rangers’ interest have emerged.

Reporting on his Patreon, trusted reporter Nixon states that the Scottish Premiership giants have been keeping an eye on the forward and are the ‘pacemakers’ in the chase for his services. They hope for a bargain deal too as he prepares to enter the last 12 months of his contract.

Destined for pastures new?

After another strong season at Bloomfield Road, you can’t help but feel a step up awaits Yates. It seems almost inevitable if Blackpool are relegated but even if they pull off a surprise escape, he’s shown again that he’s capable of playing at a club that is more upwardly mobile.

A big side like Rangers would be able to offer a shot at European football too and give Yates the chance to push for titles.

There’s almost certainly going to be more interest in Yates this summer, but it remains to be seen just how his and Blackpool’s situations pan out.