Newcastle United join Crystal Palace in pursuit of Blackburn Rovers ace

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton.

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account this morning that Newcastle United’s Sporting Director Dan Ashworth has been ‘making personal checks’ on Wharton, 18, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace have recently been linked with the Englishman too, after a breakthrough season with Rovers in the Championship.

Wharton only made his league debut earlier this season but already he’s racked up 15 Championship outings for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, scoring once and assassinating once.

Blackburn sit in 7th place of the table ahead of their final three games of the season, with a play-off finish still very much on the cards for the club.

Summer clear-out at Ewood Park?

Blackburn are in a very tricky position right now. They’re on the cusp of the play-offs and could very well finish inside the top-six, but missing out on it will likely see a few players move on in the summer.

Ben Brereton Diaz is the main one, but Wharton now also looks like someone who could be snapped up early on this summer if Blackburn miss out on the play-offs and on promotion to the Premier League.

He’s certainly showcased his talents this season and interest in him seems to be growing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Whilst a Premier League move would be exciting for the youngster, he may be fearful of his game time reducing if he joins a Crystal Palace or a Newcastle though, so it’s certainly a difficult decision for him to weigh up ahead of the pre-season.

Blackburn return to action v Burnley on Tuesday night.