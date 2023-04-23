Major update revealed on Vincent Kompany’s Burnley future amid Tottenham and Chelsea links

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has been ‘offered a lucrative new contract’ by the Championship club, reports TEAMtalk.

Burnley are still waiting to claim the Championship title after a shock 2-1 defeat at home to QPR yesterday. But the Clarets have already sealed their promotion to the Premier League after a commanding season in the second tier, and Burnley’s performances have led to widespread interest in Kompany.

Tottenham Hotspur have been closely linked with the Belgian over the past few weeks. Chelsea are now said to have Kompany high on their list of potential summer appointments, whilst there’s also been links to the likes of Crystal Palace and now West Ham.

TEAMtalk say that the Hammers are also showing an interest in Kompany, and the same report claims that Burnley have offered the 37-year-old a lucrative new deal in a bid to fend off this growing interest in their manager.

A smart move…

All that Burnley can really do in this situation is offer Kompany a new and improved deal, and hope that he signs it.

He’s certainly proved his worth to the club and after sealing promotion, the Clarets have every reason to offer Kompany an improved deal, especially so with this emerging and growing interest in their manager.

Expect nothing to happen until the summer though. The likes of Spurs and Chelsea have managers until then, but when the end of the season rolls around, interest in Kompany may become a whole lot more serious.

Burnley then have just a few weeks to get Kompany tied down to a new deal.

The Clarets return to action v Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.