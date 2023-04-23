In-form Everton loanee drawing increased interest as Swansea City join Preston in transfer battle

Swansea City have entered the summer chase for Everton loanee Tom Cannon, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Everton sanctioned a loan move for Cannon in January, giving him his first shot at regular senior football after a starring start to the season with their U21s. After a fairly slow start to life at Deepdale, the Irish starlet has netted eight goals in his last 11 games, helping drag the Lilywhites back towards the play-off fight.

Unsurprisingly, such form has seen Preston linked with a reunion in the summer but now, claims of rival interest have emerged.

Reporting on his Patreon, journalist Alan Nixon has said that Preston now face competition from fellow Championship side Swansea City for Cannon. The Swans will be keen to bridge the gap to the top six next season but need some fresh additions in the summer, with Cannon seemingly on the radar.

One to keep an eye on…

After such an impressive introduction to senior football, it’s no wonder Cannon is appearing on transfer shortlists already.

Swansea and Preston will both be keen to take strides forward next season and bringing the 20-year-old back would mark smart business for either team. It could heavily depend on how Everton’s season ends though and what they have planned for him ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

If they’re to be relegated, Sean Dyche could prefer to keep a promising young player who has already impressed at this level, Even then, their woes up top could see Cannon given a chance to impress, so it remains to be seen just what they’ve got in mind for the Aintree-born striker.