‘He has a tear in his calf’ – Robins reveals Coventry City injury blow

Coventry City beat Reading 2-1 in the Championship yesterday.

The Sky Blues moved up into 5th place of the table after yesterday’s win. Goals Matty Godden and Gustavo Hamer either side of half time sealed the win which lifts Mark Robins’ side into the top-six with two games of the season left to play.

But midfielder Ben Sheaf was absent for yesterday’s game. He was withdrawn early in the previous game v Blackburn Rovers and speaking after yesterday’s win, Robins revealed that the 25-year-old has suffered a torn calf muscle and that he’s likely out for four weeks, potentially ruling him out of the play-offs.

Robins said:

“He has a tear in his calf. Four weeks probably but that is the usual figure.”

Sheaf has played 35 times in the Championship this season. He’s scored twice and assisted twice, having been a key player throughout what is his third season with the Sky Blues.

A huge blow…

Sheaf is a key player for Coventry. He’s part of a fluid Coventry side that have performed increasingly well this season, and his absence for next month’s potential play-off fixtures will be a huge blow for Robins and Coventry.

The Sky Blues now have two games left to hang onto their 5th place position. They host Birmingham City next weekend and then travel to Middlesbrough the weekend after, making for a very difficult end to the season for Coventry City.

But the likes of Millwall and Blackburn Rovers behind them are faltering, whilst West Brom in 8th go up against 10th place Sunderland later today.

That one kicks off at 12pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.