Bolton Wanderers planning summer move for 8-goal/assist Championship man

Bolton Wanderers are set to make a summer move for Huddersfield Town forward Danny Ward, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Huddersfield Town striker Ward has been a regular for the Terriers this season, playing 34 times in the Championship and only really sitting out when injured.

In that time, he’s managed to chip in with four goals and four assists as they fight to maintain their second-tier status.

Ward was subject of surprise interest earlier in the season too, with League One side Bolton Wanderers said keen (The Sun on. Sunday, 18.12.22, page 62). A move failed to materialise at the time but now, reporter Nixon has suggested that their admiration has persisted.

Writing on his Patreon, he states that Bolton Wanderers are set to make a new move for Ward when the season comes to an end. His contract at the John Smith’s Stadium expires this summer and it seems the Trotters are looking to strike a free transfer deal for the 32-year-old forward.

A new chapter for Ward?

It awaits to be seen just what Huddersfield Town have planned for Ward beyond the end of this season, but if he is left to move on when his deal runs out, the door will open for him to explore options elsewhere.

He’s in his third spell with the Terriers, first spending time on loan from Bolton Wanderers in 2011 before signing permanently. He moved on after three-and-a-half years, then returning again in 2020.

Overall, Ward has played 241 times for Town, managing 40 goals and 32 assists in the process. He was only a youngster in his first spell with Bolton, coming through the youth ranks and playing twice for the first-team before moving on. A return could be on the cards this summer though, with Evatt still an admirer.